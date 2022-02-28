Maha Shivratri 2022: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp status to share with friends, family

Maha Shivratri 2022 is here and like every year it will be celebrated by offering fruits, milk, and other food items at temples of Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri is the day that symbolises union of Shiva and Shakti, masculine and feminine forces of the world, and is also celebrated as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's marriage.

Other popular belief suggests that it is on this day that Lord Shiva took birth in the form of Linga and thus, Maha Shivratri is celebrated as Lord Shiva's birthday.

The festival is also known as Padmajarathri. Shivratri is celebrated in the Phalgun and Shravan months.



Wishes and messages to share with friends and family

1. May the blessings of Lord Shiva be with you... Sending you my warm wishes on Maha Shivratri!

2. May Lord Shiva bless you with health, happiness, and prosperity. Om Namah Shivay!



3. May Bholenath fulfil all your wishes. Om Namah Shivay!



4. Wishing you a very happy Maha Shivratri! May God grant all your wishes and bless you with everlasting happiness!



5. A day of positivity wins over negativity! Har Har Mahadeva, Happy Maha Shivratri 2022



6. May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities. May you be surrounded with his eternal love and strength. Maha Shivratri 2022!



7. Happy Maha Shivratri to you!



8. The mere utterance of Om Namah Shivaya with utmost devotion is substantial to make you feel the power of God within you. Happy Maha Shivratri to you!



9. Mahashivratri blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all with good things and perfect health.



10. This Maha Shivratri I extend my warm greetings to you and your loved ones.

Also Read: India needs finance to achieve net zero goal: Sunil Duggal, CEO, Vedanta

Also Read: Will continue to work for reduction of state govt taxes on jet fuel: Scindia