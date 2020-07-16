Maharashtra HSC Result declared; here's how to check on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 declared: MSBSHE (Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education) has declared the MSBSHE Class 12 Results 2020 today. The students can now check their results on the official website mahresult.nic.in as well as mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Apart from this, the students can also access their results from maharashtraeducatuion.com.

Over 13 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC Exams whereas 17 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC Exams this year. The board is yet to finalise a date for Maharashtra SSC results 2020.

Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the aforementioned websites

Step 2: Click on the link that states 'HSC Results 2020'

Step 3: Enter roll number and other required information to log in

Step 4: Your Maharashtra 12th Result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and save your MSBSHSE Class 12 result for future reference

Check MSBSHE Class 12 results via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS in case there are internet connectivity issues. In order to get your results via SMS, you need to type MH with exam number and seat number and send this to 57766.

The Maharashtra board managed to conduct all the HSC exams as scheduled in February and March. The announcement of results, however, got delayed due to the subsequent lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. The MHSC results were declared on May 28 last year.