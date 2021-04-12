Maharashtra logs highest single-day spike of over 63,000 COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day rise with 63,294 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. A total of 349 patients died due to the infection, which has taken the overall tally to 57,987. A total of 34,008 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the state's recovery count increased to 27,82,161. Overall, the western state has a total of 34,07,245 COVID-19 cases as of April 12, of which 5,65,587 are active ones.

According to Maharashtra's health department, 31,75,585 people are in-home quarantine and 25,694 in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra's capital Mumbai added 9,989 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Mumbai's active cases have climbed to 92,464, while the recoveries have jumped to 4,14,641.

Amid the alarming COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray discussed setting up oxygen generation plants, upgrading the number of beds and other medical facilities, besides the availability of Remdesivir injections in a meeting with members of the state COVID-19 task force.

Thackeray said he will once request Prime Minister Narendra Modi again to provide additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Maharashtra. He also called for expediting the vaccination process and completing the vaccination of all health workers in the state. Thackeray stressed that strict restrictions are needed for some time in the state.

