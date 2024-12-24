Maharashtra: Man gives triple talaq to wife after she refuses to sleep with his boss, case filed

A software engineer in Maharashtra's Kalyan faces legal action after allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife over her refusal to comply with his shocking demand. The incident, which surfaced on December 19, involved the 45-year-old man reportedly asking his 28-year-old wife to establish an intimate relationship with his boss at a party. Matters escalated further when the man pressured his wife to secure Rs 15 lakh from her parents to support his first wife.

He has been booked for giving instant triple talaq to his second wife, a criminal offense under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The incident unfolded after the man’s repeated demands were met with resistance.

The victim, who married the accused in January this year, reportedly enjoyed a happy relationship initially. However, the situation deteriorated when her husband began harassing her for Rs 15 lakh, claiming he needed the money to divorce his first wife. The harassment escalated when he allegedly pressured her to sleep with his boss at a party.

Upon her refusal, the man resorted to physical abuse and, ultimately, pronounced instant triple talaq before throwing her out of the house. A case has been registered against him under Sections 115(2), 351(2), 351(3), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as relevant provisions of the 2019 Act.

After enduring this traumatic experience, the wife approached the Sambhaji Nagar police station on December 19 to complain about her husband. The following day, the case was transferred to the Bazarpeth police station in Kalyan for further investigation.

In a separate incident, a woman from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, gained attention after her husband pronounced 'triple talaq' against her for backing police action in the aftermath of the Sambhal violence.

In April last year, a 45-year-old man from Odisha allegedly divorced his 32-year-old wife through 'triple talaq' after she admitted to losing Rs 1.5 lakh to cyber fraudsters. Following her complaint, the state police registered a case against the man, accusing him of pronouncing 'talaq' three times upon learning about the financial loss.