Mahindra Defence reveals new armoured vehicle; Anand Mahindra calls it a 'Mean Machine'

Mahindra Defence has revealed its latest high-tech 'Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Speciality' vehicle. Commenting on the launch, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said in a tweet that this "Mean Machine" embodies the real spirit of Mahindra Defence.

Anand Mahindra retweeted the photos of the vehicle posted by senior Mahindra Defence executive SP Shukla. Mahindra wrote, "That looks like a Mean Machine, @Prakashukla It embodies the real spirit of #MahindraDefence which is about keeping peace keepers safe". Mahindra also joked about how the heavily armoured vehicle would be perfect for Mumbai traffic but it is illegal to drive such a vehicle on normal streets.

The mine-resistant ambush-protected speciality vehicle has been designed, manufactured and exported by Mahindra Defence. It will be deployed for United Nations Peacekeeping operations soon, according to SP Shukla. The truck-like vehicle is heavily armoured. It has interrogation arms which can lift roadside improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The vehicle will be used to safeguard troops from mine blasts. The United Nation Peacekeeping forces are troops deployed by the UN to re-establish peace in an area of armed conflict.

Mahindra Defence is the defence systems subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra group. It has been providing military and paramilitary solutions to its customers for over 70 years. Indian Army, Navy and Air Force have all worked with Mahindra Defense in the past.

