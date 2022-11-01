'Make Sriram Krishnan Twitter CEO and launch Twitcoin': Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal to Elon Musk 

While praising the development, Anupam Mittal, a judge on Shark Tank India and founder of Shadi.com, offered some advice to the tech billionaire a day after venture capitalist Sriram Krishnan disclosed that he is assisting Elon Musk with Twitter.

He tweeted, "Good call, Elon Musk, on bringing another Indian in. Now quickly make Sriram Krishnan CEO and launch a Twitcoin."

With "Twitcoin," Anupam Mittal was hinting at a new cryptocurrency modelled after Bitcoin and Dogecoin. When a Twitter user asked if he would invest in "Twitcoin", Mittal replied: "Sure. Would be fun."

Elon Musk and Sriram Krishnan are both interested in cryptocurrency. While Musk favours Dogecoin and has caused its price to rise on several occasions with a tweet, Krishnan appears to prefer Ethereum.

Sriram Krishnan, who is of Indian origin, is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a venture capital firm that invests in crypto and web3 start-ups. On October 31, he tweeted that he was assisting Musk with Twitter "temporarily" while continuing with his day job at a16z.

His tweet read, "I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen."

Sriram Krishnan had previously worked with Meta (previously Facebook), Snap, and Microsoft.

Also Read: Elon Musk inside Twitter: In just 4 days, Twitter has already changed in a big way