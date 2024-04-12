Malaysian beauty queen loses title after Thailand holiday video surfaces online

A Malaysian beauty queen, Viru Nikah Terinsip, 24, lost her title after a video of her dancing on a holiday in Thailand went viral on social media. She had won the Unduk Ngadau Johor title in 2023, which is part of a beauty pageant held annually during the Kaamatan cultural event in Sabah. Terinsip had secured the title for the Johor branch.

A video of Terinsip dancing suggestively with scantily clad male dancers during her holiday in Thailand went viral, sparking criticism.

Terinsip's video caused controversy, with the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) deeming her behavior unfit for a public figure. Shortly before KDCA president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan announced her dethronement, Terinsip voluntarily returned her title, as reported by Independent.

“This would not be an issue if she was just an ordinary person," Kitingan said, confirming the move.

“There were a lot of mixed reactions, some saw the humour in her video, some sympathised, others were unhappy and complained. We [KDCA] do not want to be the target and attract unnecessary attention,” he said.

“We hope that she will accept this decision well. Let this serve as a warning to all Unduk Ngadaus to not repeat the mistake,” Kitingan added.

Terinsip also posted a video on social media expressing her desire to return the title "with honor and humbleness."

"I joined the Unduk Ngadau competition by my own will and returned this title without coercion. I respect my decision,” she said. “The title is not everything. It is about believing and valuing myself.”

“The title does not determine one’s perfection or success. I am not perfect,” she said, adding “everyone makes mistakes”.

“I am thankful for all the beautiful words coming from netizens, and let’s focus on other issues and more forward,” she said.

“Most importantly, please leave my family and friends out as they are not involved in this matter. It is up to you whether you would accept [my explanation] or not, but this comes sincerely from my heart. Thank you for listening,” Terinsip said.

