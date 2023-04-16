Man found dead after being 'eaten alive' by bed bugs inside US jail

A 35-year-old man died inside a detention cell in Atlanta after being "eaten alive" by insects and bed bugs. His family is now demanding a criminal probe into his death, as well as the closure and replacement of the facility, according to the New York Post.

According to police, LaShawn Thompson was arrested on an assault charge in Atlanta on June 12, 2022. He was subsequently transported to the Fulton County Prison and placed in the psychiatric unit after investigators determined he was mentally ill. Thompson was found unresponsive in his detention cell on September 13, 2022, and was pronounced dead after CPR attempts failed.

''Three months later Thompson was found dead in a filthy jail cell after being eaten alive by insects and bed bugs. When his body was found one of the detention officers refused to administer CPR because in her words she ‘freaked out.' The jail cell Thompson was housed in was not fit for a diseased animal. He did not deserve this. Someone has to be held accountable for his death,'' Michael D. Harper, an attorney for Thompson's family said.

He blamed his death on the filthy conditions at the Fulton County Prison. He further claimed that jail staff noted Mr Thompson's "deterioration" but did nothing to help him.

Images from inside the jail reveal Thompson's body as well as the horrifying and filthy circumstances of his cell, which is coated in grime and scattered with rubbish.

According to USA Today, a report from the county medical examiner's office found no signs of physical harm on his body but did mention a "serious bed insect infestation." The cause of death, however, was recorded as unknown.

''There were no obvious signs of trauma found about the decedent's body. The decedent's body was covered in bed bugs,'' the medical examiner's report said.

"It's no secret that the dilapidated and rapidly eroding conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet the goal of providing a clean, well-maintained, and healthy environment for all inmates and staff," the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

“The ongoing investigation is examining details regarding the medical care provided and ultimately will determine whether any criminal charges are warranted in this case,” the statement added.

''Bed bug bites are not usually deadly, but in some rare cases, prolonged exposure to a massive bed bug infestation can cause severe anaemia, which can be lethal if left untreated'', Michael Potter, an entomologist at the University of Kentucky told BBC. "Bed bugs feed on blood and very large numbers of bed bugs feed on very large amounts of blood," Potter said.