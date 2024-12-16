Man pays Rs 2.3 lakh for 'Discipline Challenge' of Rs 1.1 cr, fails three times, sues organisers for justice

In China, a man identified as Zhang landed in court after spending 20,000 yuan (approximately Rs 2.3 lakh) on registration fees to join a "self-discipline challenge." Zhang failed three times, aiming for the grand prize of 860,000 yuan (around Rs 1.1 crore), leaving him disheartened and financially strained.

The "self-discipline challenge," organized by Xian Mulin Culture Communication Company in northwestern China, offered participants the chance to win substantial prizes if they could strictly adhere to rigorous rules while being monitored by surveillance cameras. Zhang’s troubles began in September when he enrolled in the highest tier of the competition, drawn by the allure of the grand prize. He paid an entry fee of 6,900 yuan per attempt, totaling 20,000 yuan across three tries.

Participants faced a demanding list of requirements: lights could only be switched on and off once a day, and only before 6 am; cameras had to remain unobstructed, with contestants ensuring their faces stayed visible at all times, with no more than three seconds of obstruction allowed. Additionally, drinking or covering the beers provided in the room was strictly prohibited.

The challenge offered escalating rewards based on the duration of successful participation: 6,800 yuan for three days, 28,000 yuan for six days, and a grand prize of 860,000 yuan for enduring 26 days. However, the registration fees also rose significantly with higher prize levels, prompting concerns about the competition's fairness and accessibility.

Zhang’s attempts were riddled with setbacks. His first try ended within 24 hours due to a breach of the face-covering rule. Determined to succeed, he registered again the following day, only to fail when his back inadvertently obstructed the camera while he was making his bed.

“I was unemployed at that time and in debt. After failing the first time, I felt I had the experience to give it another go,” Zhang shared, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

Refusing to quit, Zhang borrowed money from a friend for a third attempt. This time, he lasted 10 days before being disqualified for unintentionally covering the beer bottles in the room.

A family member speculated that Zhang might have been the victim of a scam, leading him to file a lawsuit against Xian Mulin Culture Communication Company. The Xian court has agreed to hear the case, although a date for proceedings has not yet been scheduled. Zhang’s lawyer criticized the challenge, describing its rules as "unreasonable and unfair," arguing that they imposed excessive psychological stress on participants.

“This isn’t just about the financial loss; it’s about how these challenges take advantage of vulnerable individuals,” the lawyer remarked, suggesting that the case could have wider implications for similar exploitative schemes.

Challenges like these have been gaining traction in China but have also come under increased scrutiny. In a recent case, a court in Shandong province directed a company to refund 5,400 yuan to a participant who had paid 6,000 yuan to enter a comparable "isolation challenge." The participant had been disqualified for inadvertently covering his face with a pillow while sleeping.