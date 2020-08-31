Man stabs younger brother in company board meeting

In a shocking news, a man allegedly stabbed his younger brother at a board meeting chaired by their father in Gujarat. The incident took place at Tamboli Castings Ltd (TCL) on Sidsar Road, Varte village, in Bhavnagar, when the company board passed a resolution removing the accused, Mehul Tamboli, as its member.

Enraged over his suspension, Mehul attacked his younger brother Vaibhav by stabbing him in abdomen, The Indian Express reported. Their father Bipin Tamboli, who's also the head of the board, was chairing the meeting. The victim, Vaibhav, was rushed to hospital. Doctors said he was stabbed in abdomen once and that his condition is stable now.

Meanwhile, the accused Mehul has been booked by the police under Sector 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. Their father Bipin, 77, in a police complaint, said the accused stabbed his brother in front of other members, who are witness in the case.

He added that Mehul stabbed Vaibhav after he informed the shareholders that Mehul would not be a director of the company. Meanwhile, the accused is on the run and police are searching for his whereabouts.

Founded in 2004, Tamboli Castings Limited (TCL), an investment castings manufacturing company as well as an export-oriented unit, is a BSE listed company. It supplies parts to automotive companies like Ferrari, Fiat, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar, John Deere, among others. Bipin Tamboli is the Chairman of the executive board, while PA Subramanian is the Vice Chairman. Both Mehul and Vaibhav are the company directors.

