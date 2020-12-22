Man tweets he won't marry unless he has Mi 10T Pro, Xiaomi MD gives him for free

Xiaomi Vice President and MD Manu Kumar Jain has surprised a fan of Mi 10T Pro by fulfilling his unusual request. A few days back, a Twitter user called, Kamal Ahamad, casually wrote, "I will not get marry until I get the #Mi10TPro".

He had no idea that his bizarre wish might get fulfilled within days by none other than Xiaomi's MD. Ahamad received Mi 10T Pro and shared his happiness on Twitter. He wrote, " Finally received this monster. Star-struck The Mi 10T Pro display is indeed impressive. Most gorgeous phone. The amazing #108MP flagship #Mi10TPro. So many features. Under 40K, #Mi10T Pro is pretty good value for a phone".



I Mi pic.twitter.com/RkiyE6RiDx #MiFan Kamal Ahamad (@kamalahamad65) December 21, 2020 Thereafter, Jain wittily said, " Haha! I think you are now ready to get married". haha! I think you are now ready to get married



On a serious note, #Mi10TPro is probably the best flagship phone in India right now. I hope you like it. Please do try out the #108MP camera and share your feedback with us.



I #Mi #Mi10 #Mi10T https://t.co/fsrOsQfVZP pic.twitter.com/mKVvZw9SH6 Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 21, 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphone was launched this year in September. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM. It runs Android 10 and is powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery.

The phone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G is a dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G on the rear packs a 108-megapixel primary camera ; a second 13-megapixel camera, and a third 5-megapixel camera.

