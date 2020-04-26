Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to host 64th edition of radio programme at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 64th edition of his radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" at 11 am today (March 26).

In the previous Mann Ki Baat episode, PM Modi urged people to follow the rules during the lockdown, stating that "people breaking the law are playing with their lives".

PM Modi also asked countrymen to share videos of their way of working out and staying fit. He advised people to practice yoga during the lockdown.

Additionally, the PM thanked all those who were working during the COVID-19 outbreak, to ensure the essential needs of the people were fulfilled.

PM Modi, in his 63rd edition of Mann Ki Baat, also advised people to connect with themselves, their family and passion during the lockdown.

The PM also spoke about two coronavirus survivors to clarify that quarantine facilities were not like a prison.

Mann Ki Baat is aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month.

