'Manyata Tech Park Waterfalls, Next stop boat rides to meetings': Internet mocks Bengaluru's infra amid heavy rains

Social media users took to various platforms to mock the city’s infrastructure after Bengaluru was hit by heavy rains that caused significant flooding across the region. Manyata Tech Park, one of India’s largest office hubs, was particularly affected, with reports indicating that the area was heavily submerged following incessant rainfall that began late Monday night.

Video footage shared online showcased the tech park transformed into what some described as a "swimming pool." Employees at the 300-acre facility were advised to stay indoors as heavy rainfall rendered internal roads and surrounding areas waterlogged.

Prominent figures, including Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, shared videos on social media that highlighted the challenging conditions, showing cars struggling to navigate submerged roads amid torrents of water cascading from walls resembling waterfalls.

As the videos circulated widely, netizens voiced their frustrations in the comments, blaming the city's poor infrastructure for the flooding. "Builders are mainly responsible for such a bad situation," one user commented, criticizing the construction of below-ground parking and shopping areas without adequate stormwater management.

In contrast, several users employed humour to address the situation, suggesting it could become a quirky tourist attraction. “Guess we just unlocked a new tourist attraction at Manyata Tech Park! Next stop: boat rides to meetings,” wrote one commenter, while another quipped, “Now why would you need an office on the Dubai waterfront or San Francisco Bay Area when there’s this Manyata River view?"

In response to the challenging conditions, Embassy REIT, owner of the Manyata Tech park, issued a media statement clarifying that the flooded property is not part of Embassy Manyata but rather an adjacent under-construction site of Ebisu Tech Park. The statement highlighted the proactive management at Embassy Manyata in Bengaluru, emphasising their commitment to ensuring smooth operations even during such challenging events.

“At Embassy REIT, our priority is to ensure smooth operations for our occupiers, even during challenging times like yesterday's intense rainfall in Bengaluru. Over the years, we've made substantial investments in building Embassy Manyata’s infrastructure, incorporating comprehensive flood risk management measures based on expert assessments. These efforts have significantly strengthened our ability to manage such events.”

The heavy rains, which began early Tuesday, have also impacted other areas of Bengaluru. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that moderate to heavy showers are likely to continue through October 17, further worsening the situation.

While local authorities are working to address the flooding, Bengaluru’s streets remain submerged, leaving residents weary as they brace for the possibility of more rain in the coming days.

