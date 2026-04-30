‘Map contained significant inaccuracies…’: Nepal Airlines apologises for showing J&K as part of Pakistan

Nepal Airlines has apologised for showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan in a network map posted on social media. The airline said the image contained cartographic inaccuracies and did not reflect the official stance of Nepal or the airline.

The airline deleted the post on Wednesday and issued an apology on Thursday. In a statement on X, Nepal Airlines said it sincerely apologised for the error and was conducting an internal review to ensure accuracy in its materials.

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Nepal Airlines, expressing regret, said it valued its strong relationships with neighbours and friends in the region.

We sincerely apologize for error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines. pic.twitter.com/E5MZSS8CjQ — Nepal Airlines🇳🇵 (@NepalAirlinesRA) April 30, 2026

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav criticised the airline, calling the map change a deliberate act and demanded a clarification. He said deleting the post was not enough and asked the airline to explain its intentions.

Several social media users also criticised Nepal and Nepal Airlines over the map. Some pointed out India’s support to Nepal’s economy and said such incidents could strain ties. Others suggested the error might be deliberate and called for restricting Nepal Airlines’ airspace access as a consequence.