Marriot CEO Arne Sorenson succumbs to cancer

Arne M Sorenson, Marriott International's CEO and President, unexpectedly passed away on February 15, said the company in a media statement today. Sorenson, 62, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019.

Sorenson became the first person outside the Marriott family to become the company's CEO in 2012. He led the company to a strong growth trajectory that included the $13 billion acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Earlier this month, the company announced that Sorenson would temporarily reduce his schedule to facilitate more demanding treatment for pancreatic cancer.

"Arne was an exceptional executive - but more than that - he was an exceptional human being," said JW Marriott, Jr, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board.

Marriott Jr extended his condolences to Sorenson's family on behalf of the board and all of Marriott's associates. He said, "On behalf of the board and Marriott's hundreds of thousands of associates around the world, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Arne's wife and four children. We share your heartbreak, and we will miss Arne deeply."

The company said the two veteran executives who were tapped to run the business during Sorenson's treatment, Stephanie Linnartz and Tony Capuano will continue to run it until the board announces the next CEO in two weeks.

