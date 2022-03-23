Maserati unveils new compact SUV Grecale; promises all-electric version by 2023

Italian luxury carmaker Maserati has unveiled an all-new compact SUV called ‘Grecale,’ with a range of drivetrains options such as internal-combustion, hybrid and all-electric. The new SUV, which was developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena, is produced at the Cassino plant.

Three versions of the new compact SUV will be rolled out at launch: GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine that develops 300 hp; Modena, with a four-cylinder 330-hp mild-hybrid engine; and Trofeo, with a high-performance 3.0L 530-hp petrol V6 engine.

Interestingly, Grecale will be the Trident brand’s first full-electric SUV in the company’s history. The new Grecale will also be available in a limited ‘PrimaSerie Launch Edition,’ featuring exclusive content at the launch.

Design options

In terms of design, Maserati’s new SUV Grecale gets features similar to the other models in Maserati’s new-era line-up with the front grille sporting the Maserati trident logo and the Folgore brand name appearing driver-side front wing. In the rear, the SUV gets 1998’s Giugiaro 3200 GTinspired boomerang taillights with the trapezoidal lines.

The performance-minded Trofeo variant, however, comes with a marked out by a rear track that has been widened by 34mm over the standard and Modena variants. The performance version of Grecale also gets bespoke bumpers and chrome detailing on the front grille.

Maserati Grecale, in terms of interior design, comes with a new four-screen set-up: a 12.3” central screen, another 8.8” display for the extra controls and a third for the passengers in the rear seats. The car also features a new digital clock mounted at the top of the dashboard. The materials and colour schemes used for the cabin design are varied as per the trim level.

Features

Maserati’s new Grecale gets a new vehicle dynamic control module that serves as “a top-ranking orchestral conductor” for the vehicle chassis’ dynamic elements, which the company claims can predict different suspension movements according to the selected drive mode.

The SUV also gets an option of air suspension, which will offer a 65mm height range with six levels of adjustment.

Powertrain options

The new Grecale’s entry-level Grecale GT and mid-level Modena variants get a twin-turbocharged 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, while the high-end Trofeo trim comes with a 3.0-litre ‘Nettuno’ V6 that was also used in the MC20 supercar.

Maserati’s new SUV Grecale’s GT variant can reach from 0-100kmph in 5.6 seconds, Modena trim will be able to cover 0-100kph in 5.3 seconds, while the V6 engine-powered Trofeo variant can sprint time from 0-100kph in 3.8 seconds, claims the Italian carmaker.

In terms of stopping power, the new Grecale sports ventilated brake discs with four-piston callipers as standard.

All trims of the SUV feature the same eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, with a self-locking limited-slip differential system offered as standard in Modena and Trofeo versions. The same will also be available as an option on the GT trim.