Massive fire at Greater Noida mall, video surfaces of people jumping from third floor

The mall located at Gaur City 1, which is in the Bisrakh police station area of Greater Noida West, houses shops, food courts, restaurants, and gyms

The fire started on the third floor of the mall located in Gaur City 1.

A massive fire broke out at a shopping complex of Gaur City 1 of Greater Noida West on Thursday. Videos of people trying to save their lives by jumping from as high as the third floor went viral on social media. Several people were reportedly injured after jumping out from the third floor of the shopping mall.  

According to India Today, the fire broke out on the third floor, but the reason for the accident is still unknown. The mall located at Gaur City 1, which is in the Bisrakh police station area of Greater Noida West, houses many shops, food courts, restaurants, gym etc.

In one of the viral videos, one person can be heard saying 'kud ja, kud ja (jump)' just before a person jumps to the ground amid a huge commotion.

However, the exact number of injuries or casualties is yet to be confirmed. Rescue operations are currently underway to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved.

Published on: Jul 13, 2023, 2:33 PM IST
