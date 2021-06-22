Matka Gambling Game: Everything you need to know about Satta Matka lottery games online

Matka gambling, popularly known as Satta Matka, is one of the most famous lottery games in India where it is being played for the past 70 years in different forms. Matka gambling first started in the 1950s, a few years after India's independence from the British Raj. From a physical game in the 1950s, Satta Matka, also known as just Satta, has evolved to a mostly-online format.

Is Satta Matka legal?

Gambling has been illegal since the British Raj in India. The Public Gambling Act passed by the British Parliament in 1867 made gambling illegal in India.

Hence, Gambling, in general, is illegal in India except for special cases such as lotteries and horse racing. Gambling comes under the state list hence every state had different laws on it. However, games of skill are mostly exempt from the ban. Since Satta literally means gambling, Matka gambling is illegal in the country. However, online Sakta Matka is still legal.

What is Matka gambling?

In the 1950s, the Satta Matka or matka gambling was known as 'Ankada Jugar'. As the years passed Satta Matka evolved into something completely different compared to what it was in the 1950s. Only the name 'Matka' stayed. Currently, Matka gambling or Satta Matka is a lottery game based on random number selection and betting.

History of Sakta Matka

Matka gambling has started in the 1950s when gamblers used to place bets on the opening and closing rates of cotton being conveyed to the Bombay Cotton Exchange from the New York Cotton exchange. This version of the game was done away with when the New York Cotton Exchange halted its practice in 1961. Gambles, still wanting to keep their business alive, tuned towards pieces of paper to play Satta Matka.

How is Matka Gambling or Satta Matka played?

Originally pieces of paper with numbers from 0-9 written on them were placed in 'matka', hence the name Matka gambling. An individual would then pick a piece of paper from the matka and read out the winning numbers. As times changed so did the Satta Matka lottery. Now, three numbers are drawn from a pack of cards Satta Matka is being played online.

After a heavy crackdown on the rapidly growing Matka gambling in the 1980s and 1990s, Satta Matka gambling shifted online. Instead of a person picking a price of paper, the winning numbers are randomly generated now. People can now participate in the Satta Matka lottery through various websites on which the Satta Matka lottery game is played.

Who is Matka King?

Ratan Khatri is known as the original Matka King. From the early 1960s to the mid-1990s Khatri ran a nationwide illegal gambling network. He had lakhs of punters working for him. His business was worth several crores. Khatri died on May 9, 2020. Now, any individual who wins a great amount of money from Matka gambling is known as a 'Matka King.

About Satta Matka Lottery game online

Satta Matka lottery is now mostly played online. Though the rules have largely remained the same. Instead of a person picking a price of paper, the winning numbers are randomly generated now. Those interested can go to any of the Matka gambling websites and play the game. There are even mobile apps through which Satta Matka can be played.

Types of Matka gambling games

Kalyan Matka and Worli Matka are currently the two most common types of Satta Matka games. The New Worli Matka runs five days a week. It runs from Monday to Friday. While the Kalyan Matka is played on all 7 days of a week.

