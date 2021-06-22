Kolkata FF Fatafat Result June 22: Here's where to check online, Bazi timings

Kolkata FF Fatafat is an extremely popular guess-based lottery played in the city. The Kolkata FF city authority organises this lottery 8 times a day from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday.

Since this is an offline game played only in Kolkata, only those who are physically present in the city can participate in this game. To score big wins in this lottery, participants have to guess the passing record number. Participants have to guess multiple 'bazis' in order to win this lottery, which is a gambling game.

Where to check Kolkata Fatafat result

All those who participated in this lottery can either view or download the results from the official Kolkata FF website-kolkataff.com. You can also access the live results for the same. Results of the Kolkata FF lottery have been announced on its official website on Tuesday (June 22).

Winning numbers for the first three rounds have already been uploaded on the site while the numbers for the other rounds will be updated soon. Winning numbers for the first, second, and third rounds are 289, 133 and 678 respectively.

Kolkata FF Fatafat results time

1st bazi- 10:03 am

2nd bazi- 11:33 am

3rd bazi- 01:03 pm

4th bazi- 02:33 pm

5th bazi- 04:03 pm

6th bazi- 05:33 pm

7th bazi- 07:03 pm

8th bazi- 08:33 pm

Also read: Kolkata FF Fatafat result 18.06.2021: Bazi timings, where, when to check live Kolkata Fatafat results online

Also read: Shillong lottery result today June 21: Where, how to check Juwai Teer result online

Also read: Lottery Sambad Result June 19: Where to check 'Dear Bangasree Damodar' lottery winner, announcement timings