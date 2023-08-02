Mattel is looking for a ‘Chief UNO Player’, offering Rs 3.6 lakh per week salary

To introduce fans to the new UNO Quatro card game, multinational toy and entertainment company Mattel is looking for a "Chief UNO Player". And the company is offering a whopping $4,444 (about Rs 3.6 lakh) per week to the selected candidate for working four days a week for four weeks.

Mattel said in a press release that the responsibilities of the chief UNO player include playing UNO Quatro for four hours a day. He must also be willing to ask strangers to play the game and explain the rules to them.

The eligibility for the UNO Chief will also include a love for the brand, an “outgoing personality” to speak with the public and challenge others to play, and the ability to work in New York City, the company said.

“Who wouldn’t want to spend their afternoons playing UNO and, best of all, getting paid while doing it?” said Ray Adler, Mattel’s vice president and global head of games in Los Angeles, California, in the press release.

“We’re constantly looking to create new ways for fans to engage with UNO, and with the nationwide search for the first-ever chief UNO player, we’re bringing in-person gameplay to fans in a way they’ve never experienced before... We’re thrilled to offer a position to the ultimate UNO player to help introduce our brand-new game, UNO Quatro, to the world,” he added.

The last date to apply for the position is August 10.

After the recent success of the Barbie movie made by Mattel's film division, it is looking to replicate that with its other toys, games, and brands. A recent report by The New Yorker suggested that a total of 45 movies are in development at Mattel, led by film producer Robbie Brenner.

