'May the Force be with you': Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dead at 85

Dave Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who played Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died at 85.

Prowse died on Saturday after a brief illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said Sunday. The octogenarian's agent said on Facebook, "It's with great sadness that we have to announce that our client Dave Prowse... passed away yesterday morning at the age of 85," "May the force be with him, always!" the agent told the BBC.

Prowse was born in Bristol, southwest England in 1935. He represented England in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games in the 1950s before joining the movies. He got his breakthrough role as the antagonist Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy. Prowse was also known to a generation of British children as the Green Cross Code Man, a superhero in a series of road safety advertisements.

"Ant-Man" director Edgar Wright eulogised Prowse on his Twitter. He wrote, "As a kid, Dave Prowse couldn't be more famous to me; stalking along corridors as evil incarnate in the part of Darth Vader & stopping a whole generation of kiddies from being mown down in the street as the Green Cross Code man. Rest in Peace, Bristol's finest."

