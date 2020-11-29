'Cringeworthy, forgettable show': How Twitterati react to Netflix's new reality show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

Netflix aired 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', a reality show giving a peek into the ostentatious lives of four women who are wives of Bollywood actors, on November 27 and netizens have a lot to say about it.

Twitterati is comparing the show to Netflix's another reality drama 'Indian Matchmaking' which was deemed extremely cringeworthy by many. The show hosts many cameos of Bollywood actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhavi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey.

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. It is produced by Karan Johar.





10 minutes into Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and I feel Indian Matchmaking was better than this. â Harveen Ahluwalia (@Harveen_A) November 27, 2020

With all the trolling that Seema aunty & #IndianMatchmaking suffered, it seems like a masterpiece & Emmy winner when compared with #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives 1 episode and I am toast ð¤¦ââï¸ â varun malavalli (@leadkindlylight) November 28, 2020

Can't decide if I hate fabulous lives of Bollywood wives more than Indian matchmaking // @netflix there's more to South Asia than wealthy Indians - (or Indians, in general) pls throw some storytelling money at the rest of us as well â Aiman Rizvi (@Aimanfrizvi) November 27, 2020

âFabulous Lives of Bollywood Wivesâ could just be named âKeeping up with the pseudo-Kardashiansâ to make it easier for all of us. â Anza (@dontdmmeplease) November 28, 2020







i tried watching #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives , its totally cringeworthy that it is making #IndianMatchmaking looks like an avant-garde show. â tony kurian (@mtonykurian) November 29, 2020

My biggest takeaway three episodes into The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is that Karan Johar seems to have no *real* friends. â Roshni (is tired) (@dire_nair) November 28, 2020

Just watched #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives and I felt that #IndianMatchmaking is so much more entertaining and real. FLBW is a forgettable show. Do we have to see star kids even in other peopleâs shows?! It would have been better to see lives of just those four ladies! â Shiivaani Goel (@MissShivaniGoel) November 27, 2020

Some people also roasted the show's maker, Karan Johar and the star kids who appeared on the show. "My biggest takeaway three episodes into The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is that Karan Johar seems to have no *real* friends.", said one user.

