Mbappe hatrick keeps France hopes alive

France's Kylian Mbappe hits back at Argentina by scoring a goal. He took the penalty shot and hit it as Martinez weren't able to stop it. He scored the second goal to bring the score to the level of Argentina.

Kylian Mbappe scored two quick goals to tie France 2-2 against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium. Mbappe then equalised for France in the second half of extra time to make it 3-3 for France, cancelling Lionel Messi's strike just minutes earlier.

⚽️ 80'

⚽️ 81'



An incredible turnaround! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gkc3QboYCo — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

Argentina started out strong and dominated the majority of the first half. In the 23rd minute, Argentina's captain Lionel Messi skillfully converted a penalty kick to give Argentina a 1-0 lead. As France struggled to get going throughout the first half, Angel Di Maria added a second goal. Argentina led 2-0 at the break despite France's valiant efforts to contain them.

My god, #FIFAWorldCup. This game is a gorgeous, evil curse. I love it so much make it stop. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 18, 2022

Ok if I have a heart attack it’s cause I’m watching this #FIFAWorldCup — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 18, 2022