Meet Bengaluru Uber auto driver who is also a financial influencer

On the internet, a moving tale from Bengaluru is doing rounds. A taxi driver from the Silicon Valley of India has become popular on Twitter. An Uber autorickshaw driver who wants to become a YouTube influencer and produce videos on personal finance met Sushant Koshy, who posted about the encounter on social media.

He posted a picture of a banner that the autorickshaw driver had hung inside of it on Twitter. The banner promotes his Gold Janardhan Investor YouTube channel.

With over 100 videos on subjects like "printing note is not good for the country", "Maruti 800 car vs Maruti shares" and "how to choose your first stock," the YouTube channel has 1.65k subscribers.

While sharing the post, Koshy also tagged the Twitter account Peak Bengaluru and captioned it, saying, “My Uber auto driver today is a YouTube influencer, specialising in personal finance."

My Uber auto driver today is a YouTube influencer, specialising in personal finance.

His layman explanation of why central banks can’t just print money is 👌🏼



Really impressive!

"His layman explanation of why central banks can't just print money is Really impressive!" he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Koshy wrote in another tweet, "Went through Autodriver Janardhan's YouTube channel and I am so mighty impressed. He: 1. Learnt moderately complex economic topics 2. Explained them in laymen's terms 3. Created videos with graphs etc All while running his auto. This deserves a case study."

This post has generated quite a stir among internet users, and netizens have come forward to share their views on the incident. One user wrote, “Then I am still contemplating if I should actually start using my youtube account."

Then I am still contemplating if I should actually start using my youtube account.

