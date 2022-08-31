Meet Manish Raj Singhania, the new president of automobile dealers body FADA

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today announced the appointment of Manish Raj Singhania as FADA’s new president. He is the 36th president of the automobile dealers body. He has been appointed as the president for a tenure of two years from 2022 to 2024. The decision was made at FADA's 307th Governing Council Meeting after the 58th Annual General Meeting at Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Singhania is the Managing Partner of Ralas Motors based out of Raipur, Chhattisgarh and has dealership of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Outgoing President Vinkesh Gulati said, “The past two years have been an enormous honour and source of pride for me as the head of India's apex association of Automobile Dealers. It is truly said that necessity is the mother of invention, and COVID-19 made our association even stronger. I received incredible support and energy from my team of Office Bearers, Executive Committee, Governing Council. I congratulate my friend and colleague Manish Raj Singhania on taking over as the 36th President of FADA."

Other Appointments

C S Vigneshwar, DMD – Anaamalais Toyota, (Dealer for Toyota, VECV and Ather) based out of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu has been appointed as the Vice President. Whereas Sai Giridhar, MD Saisha Motors Pvt. Ltd. (Dealer for Skoda and Volvo Cars) based out of Jaipur, Rajasthan, took over as Secretary.

The Council has also elected Amar Jatin Sheth, as Treasurer for the years 2022-24. Sheth is the Managing Director for Group Shaman (Dealer of Honda Cars, Volkswagen, and Triumph) based out of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Manish Raj Singhania said, “I am grateful and honoured that the Federation has placed its trust in me as I take the position of the next FADA president. Apart from putting in all my effort to strengthen Auto Retail across the length and breadth of the country and continuously striving to bring in a balanced approach towards Dealer related issues, I along with my team consisting of C S Vigneshwar, Sai Giridhar and Amar Jatin Sheth, will also work towards the implementation of Auto Dealer’s Protection Act, getting in a balanced OEM - Dealer Agreement and continue to further strengthen FADA across all aspects."

