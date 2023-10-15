Meet PM Modi's Mexican 'sister', who tied him a rakhi! 

G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mexican ‘sister’ and president of the Mexican Senate Ana Lilia Rivera tied a rakhi or sacred thread on PM Modi’s wrist on the sidelines of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit or P20 Summit on Friday.

In the now-viral video of the moment, Rivera can be seen tying a red and yellow rakhi on PM Modi’s wrist. A person next to her was seen explaining to her how to tie a rakhi. After she tied the rakhi, PM Modi placed his hand on Rivera’s head and blessed her. She accepted his blessings and placed both her hands over her heart.

#WATCH | President of Senate Mexico Ana Lilia Rivera Rivera tied a Rakhi on PM Modi's hand, today at the P20 Summit in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Vgnre7Tpo4 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2023

But who is Ana Lilia Rivera? Born on February 14, 1973, Ana Lilia Rivera assumed the office of the President of the Mexican Senate on September 1 this year. She is also a senator from the state of Tlaxcala since 2018 and is affiliated with the Mexican left-wing political party MORENA or National Revitalisation Movement Party.

MORENA is the largest political party in Mexico in terms of the number of members as of 2023. Rivera has studied law at the Autonomous University of Tlaxcala. In 1994, she became a delegate to the National Democratic Convention convened by the far-left Zapatista National Liberation Army (EZLN).

From 2008-11, she represented the state’s 13th district in the LX Congress of Tlaxcala and joined the MORENA in 2014. In the 2018 elections, she was elected to the Federal Senate representing Tlaxcala from the MORENA party in the Congress.

Meanwhile, the bilateral relations between India and Mexico have consistently been friendly, warm and cordial. India-Mexico relations have been characterised by mutual understanding, growing bilateral trade and all-round cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The MEA further said that both the countries are large emerging economies having similar socio-economic development priorities and pluralistic systems coupled with convergent worldviews.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi inaugurated the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit or P20 hosted at Delhi’s Yashobhoomi Convention Centre. While addressing the event, Modi called the P20 Summit a ‘Maha Kumbh’ of all parliamentary practices from across the globe.

“The Summit is a ‘Maha Kumbh’ of all Parliamentary practices of the world. India landed on the moon and hosted the G20 Summit successfully. Today, we are hosting the P20 Summit. This summit is also a platform to celebrate the power of the people of the world’s largest democracy”, the Prime Minister said.

