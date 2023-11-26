‘Men and women are not equal': Neena Gupta calls feminism ‘faltu’

Famous Bollywood and Television actress Neena Gupta shared her views and beliefs on feminism. She also revealed that she does not believe that men and women are equal and added that women need men.

During a podcast conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Gupta advised people not to believe in ‘faltu feminism’. “I want to say that it’s not necessary to believe in ‘faltu feminism’ or the idea that 'women are equal to men'. Instead, focus on achieving financial independence and giving attention to your work. If you’re a housewife, don’t look down on it; it’s an important role. Boost your self-esteem and avoid thinking of yourself as small. That’s the main message I want to convey,” she said.

Guta said men and women are not equal, and the day men start to get pregnant and give birth, that day men and women will become equal.

Taking about how she thinks women need men, Gupta gave an example and elaborated, “I had to catch a flight once at 6 am. I did not have a boyfriend at that time. I came out of the house at 4 am, and it was dark. A man started following me, I went back to my house, and I missed my flight. The next day, I booked the same flight. But I stayed at my male friend’s house, and he dropped me off. I need a man.”

The 64-year-old also talked candidly about her desire to become independent of everyone. The actress revealed that she is still striving for independence since she keeps contacting her daughter Masaba and gets anxious if she doesn't pick up. She also acknowledged that she gets nervous if her husband doesn't call.

“I want to be somebody who does not need anyone. I know a person very closely who does not need anybody and does not have friends. Women throw themselves at him and they have an attraction towards him. But he is happy alone,” she said.

On the professional front, Neena Gupta was recently seen in ‘Ishq-E-Naadan’ and ‘Charlie Chopra’.

