Migrant crisis: Amitabh Bachchan arranges charter flights for over 500 workers

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has arranged charter flights for over 500 workers. The actor had earlier arranged buses for migrants who were stuck in Maharashtra.

According to a Times Of India report, Bachchan has arranged for two charter flights each for Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. Each flight would carry 180 migrant workers and will operate on June 11 and 12.

Rajesh Yadav, MD of Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL) said that the actor asked him to arrange chartered flights as he did not want them to lose hope after they were told that they could go home. According to the daily, the migrants were supposed to be sent home by trains but could not due to some technical issue. Hence, Bachchan arranged for chartered flights.

Bachchan's team has also distributed ration packets, donated PPE kits, sanitisers to hospitals and police stations in Mumbai.

Not only Bachchan, actor Sonu Sood has garnered a lot of praise for sending migrants home through buses and flights. Sood has been making headlines as thankful migrant workers swarmed his social media with messages of gratitude. Actor Swara Bhasker had also arranged for transport for migrant workers.

