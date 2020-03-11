Milind Soman reminisces his RSS days; trends on Twitter

Milind Soman reminisced about his childhood days in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He had published this little-known fact about himself in his memoir. Soman in his memoir also talked about his father being a great believer "in the benefits that would accrue to a young boy, in terms of disciplined living, physical fitness and right thinking, from being part of the junior cadres of the RSS."

Soon after the revelation, Milind Soman started trending on the internet. In his reaction to all the attention he got on Twitter, Soman tweeted, "Trending at 54 for an experience I had at 10. Wish it was about swimming, which was at the same time!"

The part on RSS in his memoir was made public by The Print. Soman also states in his memoir that he is baffled when he reads or watches biased reportage about the Sangh. He also stated that his memories of what happened at the shakha between 6 and 7 are completely different.

Talking about the activities that used to take place at the shakha, Soman stated, "We marched in our khaki shorts, did some yoga, worked out in a traditional outdoor gymnasium with no fancy equipment, sang songs and chanted Sanskrit verses that we did not understand the meaning of, played games and had a bunch of fun with our fellows."

According to the excerpt published by The Print, the supermodel also said that his father was proud of his association with the RSS and was a proud Hindu himself. On the work front, Soman has featured in films such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Bajirao Mastani and web series like Four More Shots Please.

