Baaghi 3 leaked online by Tamilrockers; box office business to be affected

Tiger Shroff's latest film Baaghi 3 has been leaked by online piracy group, Tamilrockers hours after its release on March 6, 2020. Baaghi 3's leak online is likely to dent its box office business on its opening day as well as the opening weekend.

This, however, is not the first time that Tamilrockers has leaked a film hours before or after release. Big ticket films like the Ajay Devgn Kajol-starrer historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan Alaya F-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman and the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak were also leaked by Tamilrockers in 2020.

Back in 2019, the online piracy group had leaked movies like Pati, Patni Aur Who, Article 15, Dabangg3, Bharat, Marjaavaan, Ujda Chaman and several other Bollywood movies. Tamilrockers hasn't only targeted Bollywood's coffers by leaking movies online in multiple formats but also Hollywood and the regional film industries.

Hollywood movies such as Terminator Dark Fate, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Avengers Endgame and regional movies such as Mahesh Babu's Maharshi and the Telugu film Software Sudheer was also leaked online by the infamous online piracy group.

