Minor blast outside Israel Embassy in Delhi; none injured, says Police

A blast outside Isreal Embassy in New Delhi has been reported on Friday, January 29. According to the police, some cars have been damaged. Initial reports suggested that no person was injured in the blast.

According to the police, the blast took place on the pavement outside the Israel embassy building. The blast smashed the windscreen of a few cars which were parked outside the embassy. Delhi Police Special Cell has already reached the site and has started its investigation. The entire area has been cordoned off.

"A very low-intensity improvised device went off at 5.05pm near 5 APJ Abdul Kalam Road near Jindal house. No injury to any person is there and nor any damage to property was witnessed, except window panes of three vehicles parked nearby," the Delhi Police said in a statement. "Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the Police statement added.

This blast has occurred on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relation between Israel and India.

The blast took place less than 2 km away from Vijay Chowk, where the Beating Retreat ceremony was taking place. The ceremony is being attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

The blast has occurred at a very high-security site in the National Capital. Fire tenders have already reached the site while the bomb disposal squad is on its way, according to India Today.

The police have recovered an envelope from near the blast spot, which says to "Israel Embassy Ambassador". The letter has been collected for analysis, according to India Today.

The initial investigation by the authorities has revealed that the IED wrapped in plastic was thrown outside the Israel Embassy from a moving car. CCTV footage from the around the area is being analysed for further clues about the suspect and the vehicle.