'Money never came in': Zoho Books’ big accounting blunder leaves founder furious

Azeem Hussain, co-founder of the order checkout platform FlexyPe, has expressed frustration after discovering that Zoho Books, an accounting software used by his company, mistakenly marked failed transactions as paid. In a LinkedIn post, Hussain revealed that a manual audit of their March accounts showed a discrepancy, with Rs 3.8 lakh marked as paid despite the money never being received.

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“The money never came in. But Zoho said it did. Silently. In our books. For god knows how long,” Hussain wrote, detailing the issue.

FlexyPe processes transactions worth crores daily, and Hussain admitted that they didn’t initially question Zoho’s invoicing system. “Why would you doubt your invoicing tool on something this basic?” he said.

Hussain, who trusted Zoho because of its large user base of 150 million people, stated that the company is now conducting a thorough audit of its account books from the past two years to identify further potential errors.

Hussain has also announced his intention to file a formal complaint against Zoho, seeking to recover the missing Rs 3.8 lakh as well as damages for the mental stress and extra work caused by the error. "We’re filing a formal complaint. And I’m going after every single rupee – plus the damages for the mental pressure and unnecessary workload this has caused," the founder added.

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In response, Zoho Cares, the customer support arm of the company, addressed the issue in a post, stating that their initial investigation points to a problem with the payment gateway, not Zoho Books. "Our team is analysing this issue as a top priority. Our preliminary analysis clearly points to an issue with the payment gateway integration rather than an issue with Zoho Billing/Zoho Books’ functionality," Zoho Cares wrote.

The company confirmed that they are working closely with both the founder and the payment gateway provider to resolve the matter.

Meanwhile, Cashfree Payments, the payment gateway provider involved, confirmed that they are investigating the issue. "We have received the request and our team is currently looking into it," the company stated.