TCS, Tata Elxsi, Tata Motors PV, Tata Tech, Tata Chemicals shares fall up to 32% in six months; price targets and more 

Tata Group stocks fall: Shares of Tata Group such as TCS, Tata Chemicals, Tata Elxsi, Tata Motors PV and Tata Technologies have fallen up to 32% in the last six months amid market correction on the back of concerns over Trump Tariffs and the ongoing US-Israel and Iran war. Amid high market volatility, Tata Chemicals shares have fallen 32.25%, TCS is down 15%, Tata Elxsi stock has fallen 19%, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares have lost 29%, and Tata Technologies stock has declined 23% in the last six months.

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In comparison, Sensex has crashed 9.34% or 7659 pts and Nifty declined 8.35% or 2096 pts during the period.

However, market uncertainty has not subsided with US President Donald Trump giving a deadline to Iran to reopen Strait Of Hormuz by 8:00 PM on Tuesday, threatening Iran to destroy its power plans and bridges.

Here's a look at the outlook and price targets for these Tata Group stocks for a year.

Price targets for Tata Group stocks

In March end, Morgan Stanley issued a grim outlook for Tata Chemicals. The global brokerage downgraded the stock from 'overweight' to 'underweight' while wiping nearly half off its previous valuation target. The brokerage assigned a price target for the chemicals major to Rs 566 against the earlier target of Rs 1,082.

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The foreign brokerage cited oversupply and rising energy costs as principal reasons for the downgrade adding that there was a massive shift in sentiment for the soda ash producer.

Well-supplied global markets are continuing to destroy margins as the pace of capacity cutbacks has lagged expectations, added the brokerage.

PL Capital has a price target of Rs 3,520 on the TCS stock with a buy call.

The brokerage also assigned a buy call with a price target of Rs 4,980 to the Tata Elxsi stock.

PL Capital also has a buy call for Tata Technologies shares with a price target of Rs 610.

Meanwhile, Choice Broking has a 'buy' ratings on TCS with a Target Price of Rs 3,350. On the other hand, HDFC Securities has an 'add' rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 3,000.

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Brokerage Geojit has a price target of Rs 341 on the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles stock.

The brokerage states that pricing actions and recent launches are likely to aid margin improvement, while electrification remains a structural focus backed by localisation gains and policy-linked incentives.

The PV business has also taken initial steps towards international expansion to diversify growth avenues. However, the ongoing West Asia conflict remains a significant concern and is likely to impact the company’s input costs, according to the brokerage.

The outlook for the stock remains optimistic, led by strong pricing power and opportunities in electrification.