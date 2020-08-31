Money press in Nashik shut for 5 days after 40 employees test coronavirus positive

At least 40 employees working at Nashik's Currency Note Press (CNP) have tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Against this backdrop, the CNP has now decided to shut its operations for five days.

The list of two per cent staff who have been infected from coronavirus includes a few people from the technical maintenance team and a few officers.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation will conduct antigen tests of all staff members soon after they resume operations.

Earlier, during the lockdown also, the Currency Note Press, Nashik was shut thrice for 15 days each.

CNP, Nashik prints high-quality banknotes for the Government of India. It is one of the nine government mints in India. Over 40 per cent of the currency notes circulated in India are printed by the CNP, Nashik, and its sister unit, Bank Note Press, Dewas.

The count of COVID-19 cases in the Nashik district of Maharashtra reached 36,490 until August 30. So far, 111 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 486 in NMC limits, and 242 in other parts of the district.

