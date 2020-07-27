Monsoon rainfall best in 6 years at 6% above normal

With the timely onset, the south-west monsoon is making a great progress. The seasonal cumulative rainfall during this year (from June 1 to July 22) has been at its best in six years as the country received a total of 388.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 366.3 mm which was 6 per cent above the long period average (LPA). Over the last five years, this cumulative deviation from normal stood at -19 per cent in 2019, -3 per cent in 2018, -1 per cent in 2017 and 4 per cent and -7 per cent in 2016 and 2015, respectively, since June 1. The progress till previous week, between June 01 and July 15, was higher at 10.3 per cent above LPA. "However, over the last few weeks rainfall has weakened in most parts of India, especially northwest and central India. Weekly rainfall has been 12.5 per cent lower than the LPA," said a CARE Ratings report.

On cumulative basis, spatial distribution of rainfall has been normal. Although, heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat State Konkan and Goa and Jharkhand leading to floods in some of these regions. The southwest monsoon this year has covered the entire country 12 days before the normal date. The normal date for monsoon to cover the entire country is July 8. In the recent past, such early coverage of monsoon over the entire country occurred in 2013.

Out of 36 sub-divisions, nearly 80 per cent of the sub-divisions have received excess to normal precipitations from June 1 to July 22 with 18 subdivisions experiencing normal rainfalls. The remaining seven sub-divisions have witnessed deficient rainfall as on July 22, 2020.

The east and north east India and south peninsula have received above normal rainfalls, 16 per cent above LPA. The showers have moderated in central India (5 per cent above LPA) while it was deficient in north west India which was 16 per cent below LPA, highlighted the report.

