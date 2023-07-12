Monsoon Update 2023: Water level of Delhi's Yamuna River reaches 207 metre; Mathura on high alert

The water level of Delhi’s Yamuna River rose to 207 metres on Wednesday early morning. With this, Yamuna’s water level has reached near the highest flood level mark 207.29 metres. Yamuna river’s water level rose to the highest record and water level at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi went up from 206.76 metres at 8 pm on Tuesday to 207.08 metres at 5 am on Wednesday, India Today reported citing Central Water Commission’s (CWC) flood-monitoring portal.

An official said: “The Yamuna water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose to 206.76 metres by 8 pm, which is the highest since 2013 when the river reached a level of 207.32 metres”. The Yamuna river crossed the danger mark twice in September 2022 when water level reached 206.38 metres.

Meanwhile, police stations along the banks of Yamuna river in Mathura are on alert after the increase in the river’s water level due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Mathura SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey told ANI that all police stations along Yamuna river banks have been instructed to increase vigilance.

He added coordination is being established with other agencies to evacuate people immediately in case of waterlogging. Evacuation of people from low-lying areas of Yamuna floodplains began on Monday evening as the river crossed the danger mark. Around 45 boats have been deployed for awareness, evacuation and rescue work and NGOs have also involved to provide relief to the evacuees.

Yamuna’s water level has seen a sudden rise after 3.59 lakh cusecs of water was released from the Hathni Kund barrage into Yamuna on Tuesday. Increased water levels of Yamuna’s tributaries such as Pathrala River, Som River, and other hilly rivers have also contributed to the rise in Yamuna’s water level.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cloudy sky and light rain on Wednesday for Delhi. Due to rains, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius.

