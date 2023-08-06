Monsoon update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states; check complete list

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim are expected to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 4-5 days.

In addition, the northeast region is also expected to see an increase in rainfall activity over the next five days.

The weather agency also said Delhi will witness cloudy skies with light rainfall on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle at about 27 degrees Celsius.

Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, East Rajasthan, and Jammu is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, scattered to fairly widespread, with occasional isolated heavy rainfall, from now till August 9. East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand could see very heavy rainfall from Sunday until August 8, according to IMD.

Central India is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, with fairly widespread to widespread coverage.

Until August 8, East India, including Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal, can anticipate light to moderate rainfall, which will be fairly widespread to widespread. Additionally, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar may experience isolated instances of very heavy rainfall during this period, said the weather department.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur, are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall with fairly widespread to widespread coverage, along with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, stated IMD.

“West India will witness light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with the likelihood of continuation in Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra over the next five days. There might be isolated heavy falls over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday," the weather agency said.

According to the IMD, the intensity of the rain in Himachal Pradesh will decrease after August 6.

Surender Paul, Head of IMD Himachal Pradesh, told the news agency ANI, “During the past 24 hours, several parts of the state have received rainfall. Maximum rainfall was recorded at Dharamshala in Kangra. During the next 48 hours, there would be moderate rainfall across the state, and in some parts of the state, there would be heavy rainfall."