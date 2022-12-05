'Moonlighted as an RJ in my 20s': CJI Chandrachud's big revelation

DY Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), has revealed that he moonlighted as a radio jockey for All India Radio in his early twenties. He said he hosted shows like 'Play it cool', 'Date with you', 'Sunday request.'

"Not many are aware of this, but I moonlighted as a radio jockey in my earlier twenties in All India Radio," he said during an event in Goa.

"My love for music persists only, even today. After I’m done with the music of the lawyers, which is not always music to the ears, I go back and listen to music which is music to the ears, every day of my life," CJI Chandrachud added after inaugurating the first academic session of the India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER) in Goa, an initiative of the Bar Council of India.

Did you know CJI DY Chandrachud moonlighted as a RADIO JOCKEY in his early 20's - Do listen to him#SupremeCourt #SupremeCourtofIndia #cjichandrachud



Video Credit - BCI pic.twitter.com/EdvRqntXST December 4, 2022

Recently, DY Chandrachud and Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju’s "youthful looks" became the subject of banter at the Bar Council's felicitation program. The minister tweeted, "I'm sure nobody will dispute the genuinely youthful looks of the Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud!". While the Chief Justice claimed that he is an "imposter" in the "youthful looks" department.

Justice DY Chandrachud took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI) in November, after over six years as a judge of the Supreme Court. He will have a tenure of two years at the Supreme Court.

His father was former CJI YV Chandrachud. Justice Chandrachud and his father are the only father-son duo to have reached the position of the CJI in the country’s judicial history.

