MS Dhoni likely to be admitted to hospital this week for knee injury

MS Dhoni, captain of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is expected to be admitted at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai days after the team’s spectacular win at the game.

Reports suggest that MS Dhoni has aggravated his knee injury after playing in the IPL, and he will be admitted to the hospital this week to undergo several tests. Head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed in April that Dhoni is playing the IPL with a knee injury.

"He (Dhoni) is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat," Fleming said.

The captain cool played the league with an injured knee and, in CSK's final league stage match at Chennai against Kolkata Knight Riders, was seen wearing a knee cap while doing a lap of honour of the stadium.

After an emotional and memorable victory of CSK against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL final on Tuesday, Dhoni had said that while it would have been easy for him to announce his retirement after winning the tournament, he still had some time to make a decision on his future.

“If you see circumstantially, this is the best time for me to announce retirement from the Indian Premier League. But with the amount of love and affection I’ve got this year, the easy thing for me would be to say goodbye. But the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and return in the next season. But a lot depends on my body. I have six-seven months to decide, and I can disappoint my fans. I think I’ll play one more season for them,” he said.