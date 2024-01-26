MS Dhoni reveres national flag on 75th Republic Day; watch viral video

The internet was abuzz with a heartwarming video of MS Dhoni, celebrating the nation's 75th Republic Day at his farmhouse in Ranchi. The video, which quickly went viral, was shared by his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and featured the legendary sportsman standing proudly beside the Indian flag at their residence.

Dhoni is set to make a comeback for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan mentioned that the question of whether this would be Dhoni's final edition could only be answered by Dhoni himself, maintaining suspense among the fans about his future in the upcoming seasons.

Having undergone knee surgery in early June, Dhoni is currently in the rehabilitation phase. The player is anticipated to regain match fitness well before IPL 2024. According to Viswanathan, "He's progressing well, engaged in gym workouts, and is likely to resume net practice in the next 10 days."

Adding to the excitement among fans, the video emerged amidst news of Dhoni's anticipated return to the cricket field for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). He is expected to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they aim to defend their title and secure a record sixth IPL trophy.

This announcement followed speculation of his retirement after CSK's victory in 2023, but Dhoni promised to return, fueled by the overwhelming support from fans across the nation.

CSK made strategic moves at the IPL Players Auction in Dubai on December 19 to secure their title defense. Led by MS Dhoni, the team acquired six players, with New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell being the top purchase at Rs 14 crore. The surprise came with the acquisition of uncapped Indian batter Sameer Rizvi for Rs 8.4 crore. Additionally, CSK retained India all-rounder Shardul Thakur after his release from KKR.

The annual Republic Day Parade at Delhi's iconic India Gate was graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the special guest, highlighting the global recognition of this auspicious occasion.

