Mumbai: 400 leased CNG BEST buses off roads after three caught fire in February

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has been facing some transportation troubles lately as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has taken 400 leased buses off the roads after three compressed natural gas (CNG) buses caught fire in just one month.

The incidents have raised concerns about the safety of the CNG buses, which have been in use by BEST for over a decade, and the impact on the daily commute of Mumbaikars, who rely heavily on public transportation. The latest incident of a leased CNG bus catching fire took place in Andheri East this week.

"In view of these incidents involving TATA CNG buses operated by M/S Mateshwari Ltd, BEST has decided to take all 400 buses off roads till the OEM (original manufacturer) and operator take necessary corrective measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen in future," BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra in a statement.

"Though it may cause inconvenience to commuters, public safety is of utmost importance to BEST and we can not compromise on that. There may be some changes in the schedules due to this," Chandra said.

The first incident occurred on January 25th, when a CNG bus caught fire in Bandra West. The second incident occurred at Chakala junction in Andheri East on February 11.

In light of these incidents, BEST has decided to take 400 leased buses off the roads to conduct safety checks. The decision has led to a shortage of buses, which has affected the daily commute of Mumbaikars, causing overcrowding and longer waiting times at bus stops.

Former BEST committee member Sunil Ganacharya has pointed towards the lack of maintenance as a major reason for such incidents. "BEST administration and particularly the engineering department has no control over the maintenance of leased buses as they have not recruited trained staff for the last 10 years and no promotions and incentives given to the existing staff. As a result there is lethargy," Ganacharya said.

CNG buses were introduced as an eco-friendly alternative to diesel buses, which were causing pollution in the city. However, the recent incidents have raised questions about the safety of CNG buses, and whether the authorities are doing enough to ensure their safety.

