scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar train accident: Emergency numbers and other details

Mumbai Bhubaneshwar train accident: The Central Railways has released emergency helpline numbers. Here's more on the story

The accident took place at around 7 am today The accident took place at around 7 am today

Five coaches of the Mumbai-Bhubhaneshwar Lokmanya Tilak express derailed in Odisha on Thursday morning. The coaches derailed after the train collided with a goods train, according to railways officials.

At least 20 people got injured in the accident that took place near Salagaon, according to the Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railways. No casualities are reported yet.

The people whose family members are nearby the accident spot can contact the Central Railways helpline numbers. These helpline numbers are CSMT-55993 and 022-22624040. The Central Railways has also provided region specific helpline numbers for Dadar,Thane and Kalyan.

The injured passengers have been taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The Khurda DM is at the location of the accident. Officials from the Indian Railways and the fire department are investigating the exact reason behind the mishap.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted that he was relieved that no lives were lost. He also said that rescue ops were underway.

Also read: Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus express derails near Cuttack, 20 injured

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos