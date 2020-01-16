Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus express derails near Cuttack, 20 injured

Mumbai Bhubaneshwar Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail: Foggy conditions led to 8 coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express getting derailed near Nergundi railway station in Cuttack district of Odisha on Thursday. The mishap occurred after the train collided with the guard van of a goods train. Reports suggest that 20 people have been injured in the incident.

"20 people injured after eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Salagaon. No casualty reported till now," Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Coast Railway, told ANI.

Reports suggest that coaches after coach B1 have been derailed in the Cuttack train accident. A medical train has reached the spot to administer immediate medical assistance to the injured. The critically injured passengers have been rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where their condition is now stable.

Meanwhile, Khurda District Magistrate has already arrived at the location of accident. Indian Railways officials and fire service personnel have also arrived at the spot to investigate the Mumbai Bhubaneshwar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailment.

East Coast Railway has floated two helpline numbers - 0764-1072 and 0674-1072 - which people can call on to get information on Cuttack train accident.