Mumbai building collapse live updates: 2 dead, up to 50 trapped as 4-storey structure falls in Dongri

Mumbai building collapse: A four-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai's Dongri area on Tuesday, a civic official said, fearing that about 40 to 50 people are trapped under the rubble. According to preliminary information, the ground-plus-four-storey 'Kesarbai' building, located on Tandel Street in Dongri, crashed around 11.40 am, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management cell said. Around 40 to 50 occupants of the building are feared trapped under the debris, he said. Fire brigade, Mumbai Police and civic officials rushed to the site to carry out the rescue operation. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also reached the site to help in the rescue work.

Here are the live updates on Mumbai building collapse.

2.18 PM: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says: "As per the initial information I have received, around 15 families are feared trapped in the collapse. The building is around 100 yrs old. The entire focus is on rescuing the people trapped. Investigation will be done."

1.46 PM: A total of five people have been rescued so far from the Dongri building collapse, says BMC Disaster Management Cell.

1.44 PM: NCP leader Majid Memon said Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and the MHADA were responsible for the Dongri wall collapse. "The government is not paying attention. We will raise this issue in Rajya Sabha also," he said, reported IndiaToday.In.

1.43 PM: Two people have been confirmed dead in the Mumbai building collapse, confirmed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Management Cell.

1.34 PM: Rescue operations underway in Dongri.