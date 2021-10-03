Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being questioned by NCB post rave party raid

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is questioning Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drug bust case on Cordelia Cruises' Empress Ship.

It was reported on October 2 that the NCB had conducted a surprise raid on a party being held on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. It was also speculated that a Bollywood actor's son was detained in this matter. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been detained by NCB officials in the matter and is currently being questioned by the agency.

Aryan Khan has not been booked on any charges and has not been arrested so far, said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB.

Aryan Khan's phone has been seized and is being scanned by the authorities to check for any indication of his involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs, according to NCB sources.

Aryan Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's eldest son.

The NCB has also summoned six of the organisers of the cruise party. Three girls who had arrived from Delhi to join the cruise party were also detained and are being questioned. These include the daughters of some prominent businessmen.

The rave party was organised onboard Cordelia Cruises' Empress Ship from October 2 to October 4. It was to be a 'musical voyage' with a hundred tickets on sale. Acting on a tip-off, NCB officials had boarded the ship disguised as passengers on Saturday. The NCB officials present on the ship detained individuals who were seen consuming illegal drugs openly. The raid was underway for over seven hours.

