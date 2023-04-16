Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets

Mumbai Indians on Sunday defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match.

Venkatesh Iyer slammed a scintillating 104 off just 51 balls to power KKR to 185 for six after being asked to bat.

MI chased down the target with 14 balls to spare with Ishan Kishan top-scoring with 58 while stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 43.

For KKR, Suyash Sharma was the most successful bowler with 2/27.

For the first time this season, Mumbai's batting clicked on the day, with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan giving the squad an aggressive start.

Tilak Varma and stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav batted steadily to keep Mumbai in the game, and Tim David finished the job with some brilliant hitting.

This enabled Mumbai to win the game with 14 balls remaining, boosting their NRR as well.

Suryakumar Yadav broke the golden duck curse by hitting 43 off 25 balls, while Kishan scored 58 off 25 balls.

Brief Score:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 185 for 6 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 104; Hrithik Shokeen 2/34).

Mumbai Indians: 186 for 5 in 17.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 58, Suryakumar Yadav 43; Suyash Sharma 2/27).