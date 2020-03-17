Mumbai local trains to suspend operations? Uddhav Thackeray has big decision to make

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will today decide on whether to suspend Mumbai local train services to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

The state cabinet will discuss the matter in the meeting today. The government does not want to allow the outbreak to go from 'Phase II to Phase III'.

The decision could also affect other public modes of transport like Mumbai Metro, Monorail, which could bring the entire city to a pause.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "There are options -- like fumigating all train coaches, limiting the number of commuters to the seats available in each bogey to avoid crowding -- being considered other than completely stopping the local train services."

The Metro local trains ferry a total of 8.5 million commuters on a daily basis between Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. It sprawls across Central Railway plus its Harbour line and Western Railway.

Maharashtra has reported 38 coronavirus cases, the highest in India. Today, the state also reported the death of a 63-year old man with a travel history to Dubai, the third coronavirus related death in the country.

