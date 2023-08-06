Mumbai Police receives threat call warning of 'serial bomb blasts' in local trains; man arrested

The Mumbai Police on Sunday morning received a call from a person warning them of a "serial bomb blast" in a local train, an official said as per the news agency PTI. The police later detained a 25-year-old man from the Juhu area for allegedly making the threat call, the official said, adding the man is suspected to have made the call while he was in dunk state.

The police control room in the morning received the call wherein the person claimed a bomb had been planted in a local train in Mumbai and that "serial bomb blasts" were about to take place. The person also told the control room staffer that he was calling from the Vile Parle area, the official said.

The police then swung into action. They traced the person's mobile phone number location, and with the help of other technical evidence, the man was nabbed from the Juhu area, from where he allegedly made the threat call, the official said.

During the probe, it came to light the man had come from Bihar and had been in Mumbai for the last ten days, an official from the Juhu police station said.

The mobile phone used to make the call was also seized. Preliminary information suggested the man was a habitual drinker. He is suspected to have made the call in an inebriated state, the official said, adding that the police were collecting more information about him.

Previously, in a similar case, a 22-year-old man working at the Manohar International Airport in Goa was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb at the airport. The police control room received a call around 4.45 pm informing about the planting of a bomb "at the airport”.

Manohar International Airport in Mopa and Dabolim Airport in Vasco, both in the coastal state, were placed on alert; however, the bomb threat turned out to be fake.

(With PTI inputs )