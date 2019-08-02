Mumbai rains: IMD warns of 'very heavy rainfall' in next 48 hours in city

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Mumbai on August 3 (Saturday) and August 4 (Sunday). The city has seen moderate rainfall the past week.

KS Hosalikar, IMD official, Mumbai, tweeted, "With the development of low pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfall."



With the development of low pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfalls.

Warnings are issued including West coast.

K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 2, 2019

According to private weather forecaster Skymet, in July, Mumbai has recorded 1451 mm of rains. The city is likely to break the July 2014 record of 1468.5 mm.

The weather agency added in the statement, "Mumbai airport operations are running normally but with slight delays. Arrivals are delayed by 5 minutes and departures by 30 minutes".

The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg district for three continuous days. Heavy showers may also hit parts of South Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan in the next two days.

Meanwhile, 11 districts in Maharashtra have received less than normal rainfall this monsoon, another IMD official added. The 11 rain-deficient districts of Maharshtra are Solapur, Osmanabad, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara and Gondia.

