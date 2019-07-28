Mumbai rains: IMD predicts very heavy shower in city; BMC issues alert

The India Meteorological Department has predicted "heavy to very heavy" rainfall at a few places in Mumbai over the next 24 hours. The Colaba and Santacruz observatories have recorded 44.2 millimetres and 27.7 mm rainfall respectively in the 24-hour period, an IMD official said on Sunday.

The IMD forecast said there would be fairly widespread rainfall across Maharashtra on Sunday, which will be especially beneficial for Marathwada and Vidarbha, both regions having got deficit rainfall so far this season.

Mumbai and its suburbs, Thane, Palghar and Pune have received rainfall in excess of the normal average between June 1 and July 24, it said.

Seasonal state-level rainfall figures have not been updated as yet, the IMD official informed.

Additionally, BMC has issued an alert to all the citizens. "BMC has alerted its citizens about the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall tomorrow accompanied by lightning during the day. The civic machinery, including the Disaster Management Cell, has been put on alert," a spokesperson said. "Wherever required, ward officials have been asked to visit areas in their jurisdiction to monitor the situation on the ground. We appeal to citizens to be careful and avoid venturing into the sea, and not to open manholes," he added.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Mahalaxmi Express was stranded near Vangani in Thane district after Ulhar river overflowed and flooded the tracks. More than 1,000 passengers were onboard and were rescued by NDRF, Army, Navy and Air Force as well as railway teams around 3 hours.

The Central Railway issued a statement that over 1,000 passengers were rescued from the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express earlier on Saturday afternoon and they made their onward journey in a special train that left from Kalyan at 6:10 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

